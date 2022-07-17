House of Glory Championship Tournament Finals Match Set for Manhattan Debut

PWInsider reports that Jacob Fatu vs. Brody King in the House of Glory Championship tournament finals has been announced for the House of Glory Manhattan debut on August 28th at Terminal 5. Terminal 5 has a long history with wrestling, having hosted several ROH shows as well as the first episode of WWE Shotgun Saturday Night.

The event, called High Intensity, will apparently air on PPV. Tickets are now on sale.

AEW’s Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthew are all expected to appear on the show, which will also feature Killer Kross vs. Low Ki.