House Of Glory Genesis Results: Penta El Zero Faces Low Ki, More

House of Glory’s Genesis event took place on Saturday night from New York City, with Penta El Zero Miedo taking on Low Ki and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Nolo Kitano def. Darren Richardson and Raheem Royal and Roachie Roach

* Encore def. Evander James

* The Mane Event def. Milk Chocolate

* Penta El Zero Miedo def. Low Ki by count out

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers def. The Dark Order

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Mantequilla def. Grim Reefer

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Violette def. Natalia Markova

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship * Ladder Match: Charles Mason def. Ken Broadway