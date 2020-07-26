wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Tweets Tribute to Regis Philbin, Xavier Woods Wants To Be G4 TV Host

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel

– Hulk Hogan took to Twitter tonight to post a tribute to Regis Philbin, the TV legend who passed away at age 88 today. Hogan also shared a video of him on Regis’ show back in the 90s.

“#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP”

“#Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH”

– With G4 TV coming back in 2021, Xavier Woods wants to host any show on the channel. He tweeted yesterday and today about the opportunity.

