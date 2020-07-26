WWE News: Hulk Hogan Tweets Tribute to Regis Philbin, Xavier Woods Wants To Be G4 TV Host

– Hulk Hogan took to Twitter tonight to post a tribute to Regis Philbin, the TV legend who passed away at age 88 today. Hogan also shared a video of him on Regis’ show back in the 90s.

“#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP”

“#Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH”

#regisphilben was great, knew how to work and sold it!!! RIP https://t.co/gRsm4RmglR — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

#Regis was the only show I was always excited to do. Regis was a real pro and I could always count on him sneak attacking me every time I was a guest on the show,RIP my brother Love you HH pic.twitter.com/E5IajiV3KU — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

– With G4 TV coming back in 2021, Xavier Woods wants to host any show on the channel. He tweeted yesterday and today about the opportunity.

My campaign begins…. please cast your twitter ballot for me to be a host for @g4tv by using the hashtag #Creed4G4 Thank you for your votes pic.twitter.com/erbqMYohEx — Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 25, 2020