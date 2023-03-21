Hunter Drake Recalls Training With Kane & Dr. Tom Prichard During Pandemic

Independent star Hunter Drake recently talked about his experiences training with Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard during the pandemic. Drake, who is a regular with New South Wrestling, spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his training: “I started training in 2018 with New South, started having matches in 2019, and 2020 I ended up moving to Tennessee and it’s an hour from the Jacobs-Prichard wrestling academy. I signed up for that and 2020, I was in the summer class. Dr. Tom’s brain to professional wrestling, there is nobody else on this planet that thinks the way that man does. I give him all of my praise. Dr. Tom is a genius. He took me from [lower level] and blasted me off. Without him, I would still be the scared kid trying to figure out how to do a cool flip every five minutes and I would not know nearly as much as I do. Shoutout to Dr. Tom, he is the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time]. Glenn, too. He really helps with the speaking part, the promos, the character, and incorporating all of that with the moves. They are a great team down there,” he said.

On the experience of training during the pandemic: “We had to wear masks while training for the first four weeks. Finally, they let us take them off because it got so hot in the building because it didn’t have AC. We just opened up all the doors and it was, ‘Alright, I guess we don’t need the masks. If Glenn comes in, y’all better put the masks on.’ It was tight, it was like 14 in my class and a lot of fun.”