Various News: Hype Video for Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion, Jeff Cobb Talks About Going To The Olympics, Bad Luck Fale Announces New Scholarships For Fale Dojo

– NJPW has released a new hype video for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship match between Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito at Dominion, which happens at 3 AM ET.

– Bad Luck Fale has announced a new scholarship for Tongan student athletes in wrestling through his Fale Dojo wrestling school in South Auckland, New Zealand.

He said: “It was exciting to work with Tonga College in creating the Fale Dojo scholarship. Tonga College have a system in place to take their rugby players to play in Japan. I wanted to create another pathway for students that didn’t make the rugby team and give them an opportunity to apply their skills to pro wrestling.”

– ROH has posted a video to Twitter in which Jeff Cobb talks about attending the Olympics in 2004 in Athens.