Various News: Hype Video for Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion, Jeff Cobb Talks About Going To The Olympics, Bad Luck Fale Announces New Scholarships For Fale Dojo

June 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– NJPW has released a new hype video for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship match between Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito at Dominion, which happens at 3 AM ET.

Bad Luck Fale has announced a new scholarship for Tongan student athletes in wrestling through his Fale Dojo wrestling school in South Auckland, New Zealand.

He said: “It was exciting to work with Tonga College in creating the Fale Dojo scholarship. Tonga College have a system in place to take their rugby players to play in Japan. I wanted to create another pathway for students that didn’t make the rugby team and give them an opportunity to apply their skills to pro wrestling.

– ROH has posted a video to Twitter in which Jeff Cobb talks about attending the Olympics in 2004 in Athens.

