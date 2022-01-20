I Quit Match Added To NWA PowerrrTrip Next Month

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced an I Quit match between Thom Latimer and Nick Aldis for NWA Powerrrtrip next month. The event happens on February 12 at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY. It will air on FITE. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell

* I Quit Match: Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

* Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green

* Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez, & Tyrus vs. Cyon, Rush Freeman, Mims, & Alex Taylor