I Quit Match Set For Impact Wrestling Genesis

Impact Wrestling has revealed its first bout for Genesis in an I Quit match. On tonight’s episode, Willie Mack challenged Moose to an I Quit match at the PPV. Moose had come out and cut a promo noting that Mack wouldn’t be wrestling on Impact for a couple of weeks due to injuries sustained at his hands on last week’s show.

That brought out Mack, who said he was angry that the referee stopped the match and thus they would be fighting in a match where his fate is in his hands in an I Quit match.

Impact Wrestling Genesis takes place on January 9th and airs on IMPACT Plus.