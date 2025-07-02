Ian Riccaboni Says He’s Re-Signed With AEW/ROH

Ian Riccaboni has re-upped with AEW/ROH, as he announced on social media. Riccaboni posted to Bluesky on Tuesday to announced that he’s signed a new deal with the companies, writing:

“Re-signed with AEW/ROH. Very grateful and excited for what is to come! Celebrated by eating some hot dogs at the IronPigs at various points since reaching an agreement which was a while ago at this point so a lot of hot dogs for me & my family. AEW Dynamite #300 is TOMORROW! See you in California!”

Following the announcement, Riccaboni — who has been with the company since Tony Khan bought ROH in 2022, added:

“Holy smokes. A little overwhelmed by the response. The generosity in this deal will be paid forward: part of this will continue to go toward Salisbury Youth Association as part of a community effort to reduce or eliminate cost as a barrier for kids to play sports like we did for baseball.”