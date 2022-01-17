Ian Riccaboni To Call ROH World Title Match On This Week’s Impact

Ian Riccaboni is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling, as he took to Twitter to announce that he’ll be on the call for the Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin match for the Original ROH World title on this week’s Impact on AXS TV.

“Despite the actions of my former colleagues, @IMPACTWRESTLING has graciously invited me back to call the @ringofhonor World Title Bout this Thursday with @TomHannifan featuring @TheJonGresham defending against @SteveMaclin. Thank you! #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Riccaboni wrote.

Riccaboni was on commentary for both the Original ROH World title match at Hard to Kill and the ROH Women’s title match on last week’s Impact.

You can view his tweet below.