Ian Riccaboni To Get Tryout With New Japan Pro Wrestling

In an interview with the Lehigh Valley with Love Podcast, Ian Riccaboni revealed that he will have a tryout as a commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling next month. He will call the action for the NJPW Strong New Beginning USA event in Seattle on January 15. As previously reported, Riccaboni will be under contract with Ring of Honor until March 31. He hopes to return when the company comes back from the hiatus and had said that they signed off on this tryout.

He told the podcast: “I will be starting with New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 15. I will be headed to Seattle, Washington and I’ve interpreted this as a tryout. I’m calling the main card. I’m calling what will air on New Japan Strong. But to me it’s kind of a unique experience. I’ve worked with New Japan, they’ve been Ring of Honor’s partners for years and years and years…the whole time I was there at Ring of Honor. But this isn’t ROH, this is the lion mark. I’m going to somebody else’s house and I’m doing something new. Even though I’ve been invited, even though I’ve been told there may be more…I’m going to do my best. I’m taking this as a tryout. I’ve watched 41 out of the 69 currently existing New Japan Strong episodes. I’ve rewatched them so far once I found out. I intend to get to 69 before January 14 before I get on the plane to Seattle.”