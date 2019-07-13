Ice Ribbon Results from Saitama, Japan 07.13.19

Ice Ribbon results from Saitama, Japan at the dojo on 7/13/19 courtesy of Wrestling With Demons.

Jayla Dark pinned Matsuya Uno after a lariat.

Tsukushi and Giulia beat Risa Sera and Maika Ozaki when Tsukushi pinned Ozaki.

Tequila Saya and Akane Fujita went to a 15-minute time limit draw with Maya Yukihi and Kurumi Hiragi.

Asahi, Suzu Suzuki, and Ibuki Hoshi beat Tsukasa Fujimoto, Hamuko Hoshi, and Miyako Matsumoto when Ibuki pinned Matsumoto.

Thanks to Tomi Yamada for the results.