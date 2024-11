– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced that wrestler Ice Williams is the latest prospect signed to the WWE ID program. You can see a clip of the announcement at Reality of Wrestling’s latest show below:

BREAKING: Someone has been ID’d at @TheOfficialROW! Check out what @BookerT5x has to say: pic.twitter.com/znA8uDfJxk — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 12, 2024