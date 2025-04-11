Ice Williams On Competing In WWE ID Title Tournament, Reaction To Getting WWE ID Contract

Ice Williams is set to compete in the WWE ID Championship Tournament next week, and he spoke about his joining the program and more in a new interview. Williams spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On competing in the WWE ID Championship Tournament in Vegas: “WrestleMania coming to the home turf of Las Vegas? Look, man, I low key run it down here. This is Ice City when it comes to wrestling. Folks gotta check in with the kid when they step through the airport.”

On growing up as a wrestling fan: “Wrestling was just always on the television growing up. It’s all I knew. My mom was a huge fan. She passed that down to me. I feel like I was born into this.”

On his first steps into the ring: “I was a creative writing major in college. I told myself, ‘Maybe I can write for WWE instead of wrestling for them.’ I didn’t think I had the size. But I got sick of just talking wrestling with my brother. So I said, let me try this for one month. Just one month. Let’s see what happens… The first time I took a bump, hit the ropes, rolled around—I was hooked. I knew it. I was locked in for life. Wrestling just felt like me.”

On his preparation for getting into the ring: “If I was gonna do this, I wasn’t gonna be just another wrestler. I wanted to be the guy. The face. The one… I made sure I understood what it took to be that guy. You gotta check every box: charisma, presentation, work ethic, in-ring ability. I wanted to be undeniable.”

On getting his WWE ID contract at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling: “Time stopped, man. I wasn’t a homegrown ROW guy, so I didn’t expect it. But I knew what I wanted. When Booker handed me that deal, I just thought—‘You’re doing the right thing. Stay on course. You’re almost there’… We’re making it happen. I still can’t believe we’re doing this,” he said. “This whole thing—it still feels like a dream.”

On training at the WWE Performance Center: “It’s more than humbling -— it’s astonishing. The best minds in wrestling? All in one place? Willing to help you grow? Come on. There’s no way you can fail in that system… I watched all the Breaking Ground episodes, all the tryout stuff, the PC footage. So when I walked in, I was like, ‘Oh, I know where this ring is. I’ve seen this drill before.’ I was comfortable. Too comfortable maybe. The coaches want you to win. Because when you succeed, they succeed. That’s the energy in that building. It’s special.”

On competing in the tournament at FSW: “Look, FSW—it’s in the name. Future Stars of Wrestling. Zoey Stark came from here. Karrion Kross. Chris Bey. This place is a factory. And I held it down in the main event scene for a long time.”

On facing Brad Baylor: “Brad Baylor? He’s good, but he gets distracted easy. And you don’t want that when you’re across from Ice. I’m locked in. I’ve been doing this. I’ve been working at this level. This ain’t new to me. FSW is my house. It’s gonna be a bad night for Brad Baylor,” he added. “Promise.”