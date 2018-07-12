ICW Announces Return of Grado For Upcoming Show

– ICW has announced that Grado will be returning at their upcoming Shug’s Hoose Party event. The company made the announcement on Thursday that Grado will make his return for the first time since losing to Sha Samuels in a Loser Leaves ICW match. He will appear at night two of ICW’s event, which runs from July 28th through the 29th.

The full announcement is below:

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) have officially announced the return of international wrestling, TV and pantomime star Grado on night 2 of their annual Shug’s Hoose Party weekend event on 28-29 July 2018. The event will now take place at the legendary O2 Academy in Glasgow after a fire caused the closure of the city’s O2 ABC, the original venue for the event.

The Scot Squad star has not been seen since last year’s Shug’s Hoose Party event where he lost to Sha Samuels in a Loser Leaves ICW match. A decision which forced Grado to leave the company almost a year ago to the day that he is set to make his highly anticipated return, which many see as his homecoming. An initial teaser image was released on ICW’s Twitter (@insanechampwres) showing Grado staring at the ICW logo, setting the rumour mill spinning.

ICW owner Mark Dallas has stayed very quiet on his plans for Grado on the night, promising fans they will not leave disappointed by the former ICW World Heavyweight Champion’s appearance on the show.

“ICW will always be home for Grado. He started his ascension to the spotlight in ICW and was one of the driving forces behind the company’s mainstream success. Absence makes the heart grow fonder and ICW’s fans will be in for something special come 29 July in Glasgow.”

The two-day event also features WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Jarrett, Viper, Jack Jester, Lionheart and more. Weekend and single day tickets for ICW: Shug’s Hoose Party 5 at O2 Academy in Glasgow are available from ticketmaster.co.uk and tickets-scotland.com. Tickets purchased before the venue change are still valid.