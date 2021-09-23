wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Gets His Next Opponent, Finals Set for Heritage Cup Contender Tournament on Today’s WWE NXT UK
September 23, 2021 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, Wolfgang beat Teoman in the last semifinal matchup of the NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender Tournament. Wolfgang now advances to the finals of the tournament to face Noam Dar.
– Also on today’s show, A-Kid, Nathan Frazer, and Rampage Brown faced off in a Triple Threat match for the right to earn a title shot against NXT UK champion Ilja Dragunov. A-Kid won the mach to secure a title show. Below are some highlights:
