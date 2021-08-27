wrestling / News
Impact News: Ace Austin Confronts Christian Cage, Su Yung Abducts Brandi Lauren
– Ace Austin came out to face off with the World Champion in Christian Cage on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show saw Austin, who is competing for the Impact Championship against Cage at Victory Road, confront Cage in the ring and cut a promo against him. You can see that below:
.@The_Ace_Austin plans to become the youngest man to ever hold the IMPACT World Championship, at the expense of @Christian4Peeps. #IMPACTonAXSTV @THETOMMYDREAMER @FultonWorld pic.twitter.com/4IKbn60ed3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2021
– Brandi Lauren was being interviewed by Gia Miller when Kimber Lee came in and chased her off. She ran off and ran into Su Yung, then got dragged into the room Yung was in by Lee:
.@brandilauren_'s time has come… #IMPACTonAXSTV @realsuyung @Kimber_Lee90 pic.twitter.com/sRbnrH90gs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2021