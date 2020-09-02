wrestling / News
Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Online, Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Lawsuit Hearing Pushed Up
September 1, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s After Shock is online, looking at the events of this week’s episode. You can see the video below:
– PWInsider reports that the settlement hearing in Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Impact parent company Anthem Wresting has been moved to September 10th, up a day from the originally-scheduled day.
