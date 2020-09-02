wrestling / News

Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Online, Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Lawsuit Hearing Pushed Up

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

– The latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s After Shock is online, looking at the events of this week’s episode. You can see the video below:

PWInsider reports that the settlement hearing in Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Impact parent company Anthem Wresting has been moved to September 10th, up a day from the originally-scheduled day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

After Shock, Anthem Media, Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading