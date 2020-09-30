wrestling / News
Impact News: This Week’s After Shock Post-Show Online, Highlights From Tonight’s Episode
September 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Another Impact Wrestling episode is in the can, and the After Shock post-show is online. You can check it out below:
– The highlights from this week’s episode of Impact are online as well, which you can see below. The clips include the Knockouts tag team match pitting Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Havok and Nevaeh, Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, the Rascalz vs. the Good Brothers, and more:
