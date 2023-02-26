wrestling / News
Impact Announces Match For Tonight’s TV Taping
February 26, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has its second night of tapings for the weekend taking place tonight, and a match has been announced. The company took to Twitter to hype Sunday night’s taping in Las Vegas and announced that Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura will team up against Black Taurus and Mike Bailey:
Witness NIGHT 2 of the fallout from #NoSurrender TONIGHT at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas!@TheJonGresham/@Im_YuyaUemura vs @Taurusoriginal/@SpeedballBailey
Get tickets: https://t.co/S6OiCZElob pic.twitter.com/MsIwy40pYg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Looks Back At Louie Spicolli’s 1998 Passing`, WCW’s Drug Testing At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success