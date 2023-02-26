wrestling / News

Impact Announces Match For Tonight’s TV Taping

February 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Taping 2-26-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has its second night of tapings for the weekend taking place tonight, and a match has been announced. The company took to Twitter to hype Sunday night’s taping in Las Vegas and announced that Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura will team up against Black Taurus and Mike Bailey:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading