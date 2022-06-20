Impact News: Billy Corgan & Ed Nordholm At Slammiversary, Note on Davey Richards’ Appearance

– A couple of executives were at Impact Slammiversary in the NWA’s Billy Corgan and Anthem’s Ed Nordholm. PWInsider reports that the two were backstage at the PPV. The PPV featured Nick Aldis, who is signed to NWA.

There’s no word on whether Corgan had an interaction with Dixie Carter, who was also at the PPV. Corgan and Carter were famously involved in a lawsuit over ownership of Impact (then still TNA). Carter was there with her husband Serg Salinas.

– The site also notes that MLW officials declined to make a comment regarding Davey Richards’ appearance at the PPV as part of the Impact Originals vs. Honor No More match. MLW was mentioned by name, so the two sides presumably worked together on the appearance.