Impact Reportedly Considered Putting Ace Steel in Wrestling Role at Bound For Glory

As previously reported, Ace Steel worked as a producer for Impact Wrestling at Bound for Glory and the subsequent TV tapings. Steel reportedly received praise for his work behind-the-scenes.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact considered putting Steel in an onscreen role, as they wanted him to wrestle in the Call Your Shot gauntlet. However, it was decided that would lead to CM Punk chants. Since they knew Punk wasn’t going to appear, they decided not to move forward with the idea.