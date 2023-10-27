wrestling / News
Impact Reportedly Considered Putting Ace Steel in Wrestling Role at Bound For Glory
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Ace Steel worked as a producer for Impact Wrestling at Bound for Glory and the subsequent TV tapings. Steel reportedly received praise for his work behind-the-scenes.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact considered putting Steel in an onscreen role, as they wanted him to wrestle in the Call Your Shot gauntlet. However, it was decided that would lead to CM Punk chants. Since they knew Punk wasn’t going to appear, they decided not to move forward with the idea.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On Why Butch Reed Wasn’t a Main Eventer In Mid-South Wrestling
- Torrie Wilson Explains Why She Has No Desire To Return To the Ring
- Melina Recalls Interaction With Vince McMahon Where She Knew She Would be Fired
- CM Punk Thinks Wrestling Should Have A Union, Says Wrestlers Are ‘Too Stupid and Selfish’