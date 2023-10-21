Ace Steel Reportedly Working Impact Bound For Glory Weekend

Ace Steel is reportedly set to work Impact Bound For Glory this weekend. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that Steel is in Chicago and will be working as a producer for the weekend, which includes Saturday’s PPV and the post-PPV TV taping.

Steel is working what one source referred to the gig as a producer tryout. Impact wanted to bring Steel in after he was let go from AEW following the All Out backstage brawl. Steel ultimately returned to AEW in a remote position but was again let go after CM Punk was fired from AEW for his backstage altercation with Jack Perry. The report notes that Impact reached out to offer Steel the same opportunity.

For those who will immediately jump to the conclusion, there is no word in the report about CM Punk potentially appearing at Bound For Glory.