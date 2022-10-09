Impact Releases Full Video Of Raven’s Hall of Fame Induction

Raven joined the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory on Friday, and the full video of the induction is online. The company posted the video of Tommy Dreamer inducting Raven, Raven’s speech and his post-speech DDT to Dreamer to YouTube, and you can check it out below.

Raven joined Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, Awesome Kong, and Team 3D in the Hall.