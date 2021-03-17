wrestling / News

Impact Hardcore Justice To Air Opposite WrestleMania Night One

March 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hardcore Justice 2021

Impact is going up against none other than WrestleMania 37 with its Hardcore Justice event. Impact announced tonight on Impact Wrestling that Hardcore Justice will air on April 10th on Impact! Plus.

That is the same night that the first night of WrestleMania 37 will air on Peacock. It was also announced that Tommy Dreamer will be the commissioner for the night and will book the entire show:

