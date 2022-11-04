Impact News: Mick Foley Donating Proceeds Of One-Man Show to Joe Doering, Taylor Wilde Shirt

– Mick Foley is helping out Joe Doering as the latter battles brain cancer. Impact took to Twitter to note that Foley will donate 100% of the proceeds from his December 4th one-man show in Chicago to Doering, who as announced in August is taking time away from the ring to his brain cancer returning after six years in remission.

[email protected] has announced that 100% of the proceeds from his DECEMBER 4th event in West Chicago will go directly to @bigjoedoering as he battles brain cancer. Get tickets here: https://www.realmickfoley.com/event/west-chicago-il/

– Impact has released their first T-shirt for Taylor Wilde, which you can check out here.