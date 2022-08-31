wrestling / News
Joe Doering Stepping Away From The Ring Due to Brain Cancer, Will Undergo Surgery
Impact Wrestling’s Joe Doering is stepping away from the ring, as Impact announced Doering’s brain cancer has returned. Impact announced on Tuesday that the Violent By Design member is stepping away from competition due to his brain cancer returning after six years in remission.
Doering is set to undergo surgery in the coming weeks. You can see the full announcement below.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Doering in kicking cancer’s ass.
IMPACT Wrestling’s Joe Doering Steps Away From Active Competition
IMPACT Wrestling star Joe Doering is stepping away from competition to take care of his health. The 40-year-old battled brain cancer six years ago and, at last weekend’s taping at The Factory in Dallas, he informed IMPACT Wrestling management that the disease has returned.
Joe will be undergoing surgery in the coming weeks.
He said: “They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again.”
After successful treatment including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation in 2016, the 6-foot, 5-inch wrestler was back in the ring within a year. Although that recovery was remarkable, Joe was informed by his doctors the disease could return and that he should remain vigilant.
The two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion added: “Please keep me in your thoughts and spirits. I hope to get back in the ring again very soon. To the IMPACT Wrestling locker room: you are family to me and I look forward to seeing you again very, very soon.”
Scott D’Amore, IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President, said: “I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at IMPACT in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers. Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he’s ready.”
