wrestling / News
Impact News: DeAngelo Williams Returning to Impact, Preview For This Week’s Episode
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
DeAngelo Williams is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling. The former NFL player told TMZ that he is set to return to Impact on July 12th, a bit over a year since his match at Slammiversary.
Williams said that he’s coming back to aid Moose in training for his match against Austin Aries for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary.
– Impact posted the following video previewing his week’s episode of Impact: