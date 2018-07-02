Quantcast

 

Impact News: DeAngelo Williams Returning to Impact, Preview For This Week’s Episode

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DeAngelo Williams Impact

DeAngelo Williams is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling. The former NFL player told TMZ that he is set to return to Impact on July 12th, a bit over a year since his match at Slammiversary.

Williams said that he’s coming back to aid Moose in training for his match against Austin Aries for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary.

– Impact posted the following video previewing his week’s episode of Impact:

