Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show.

– The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to Impact+.

