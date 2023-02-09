wrestling / News
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
February 9, 2023 | Posted by
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show.
– The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to Impact+.
