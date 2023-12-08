wrestling / News

Impact Plus To Rebrand to TNA+ Next Week

December 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA+ Image Credit: TNA

Impact Plus is getting a new name and look ahead of Impact Wrestling’s return to the TNA brand. Impact Wrestling sent an email to Impact Plus subscribers announcing that the service will become TNA+ starting on December 14th.

The newly-rebranded service will see its cost rise by $2 to $9.99 per month, with the yearly subscription going from $71.99 to $95.99. You can see the full email text below:

Important update to IMPACT Plus!
Hey IMPACT fans,

On December 14, 2023, IMPACT Plus will become TNA+, a new-and-improved streaming experience for wrestling fans!

The regular price of your IMPACT Plus subscription will change as follows:

Monthly Subscribers:
$7.99/month > $9.99/month

Featuring: TNA+ live specials, full access to the TNA+ library, exclusive content and more!

Annual Subscribers:
$71.99/year > $95.99/year

Featuring: TNA PPV Events including “Hard To Kill”, “Rebellion”, “Slammiversary”, and “Bound For Glory”! TNA+ live specials, full access to the TNA+ library, exclusive content and more!

As a thank you for being a loyal subscriber, you will be emailed a special offer on December 14, 2023 to save on your subscription.

We look forward to seeing you on TNA+!

