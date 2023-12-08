wrestling / News
Impact Plus To Rebrand to TNA+ Next Week
Impact Plus is getting a new name and look ahead of Impact Wrestling’s return to the TNA brand. Impact Wrestling sent an email to Impact Plus subscribers announcing that the service will become TNA+ starting on December 14th.
The newly-rebranded service will see its cost rise by $2 to $9.99 per month, with the yearly subscription going from $71.99 to $95.99. You can see the full email text below:
Important update to IMPACT Plus!
Hey IMPACT fans,
On December 14, 2023, IMPACT Plus will become TNA+, a new-and-improved streaming experience for wrestling fans!
The regular price of your IMPACT Plus subscription will change as follows:
Monthly Subscribers:
$7.99/month > $9.99/month
Featuring: TNA+ live specials, full access to the TNA+ library, exclusive content and more!
Annual Subscribers:
$71.99/year > $95.99/year
Featuring: TNA PPV Events including “Hard To Kill”, “Rebellion”, “Slammiversary”, and “Bound For Glory”! TNA+ live specials, full access to the TNA+ library, exclusive content and more!
As a thank you for being a loyal subscriber, you will be emailed a special offer on December 14, 2023 to save on your subscription.
We look forward to seeing you on TNA+!
More Trending Stories
- Details On Identities of Recently-Trademarked NXT Names
- Bobby Lashley Confirms Some People Were ‘Very Against’ CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record (Pic)
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing