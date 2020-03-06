wrestling / News
Impact Set to Tape TNA AXS TV Special Tomorrow
March 5, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling’s TNA-themed AXS TV special will be taped tomorrow, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that the special, which airs on March 31st and sets up the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home PPV, will be taped in Atlanta, Georgia tomorrow evening.
The special episode was announced yesterday. The site adds that Dave Penzer, the longtime ring announcer for TNA, will be there for the taping. The “There’s No Place Like Home” show will take place on April 3rd at WrestleCon.
