Impact Talents Claim They Haven’t Been Paid Yet For January – Ed Nordholm Responds

– Several Impact Wrestling roster members have alleged that they have not yet been paid for January’s TV tapings. PWInsider reports that a number of talents have contacted them claiming that they haven’t been compensated for the tapings, which took place in Orlando. Among those who reached out, several also said that they weren’t paid for Bound For Glory and the TV tapings from the November 2017 until after the Christmas holidays.

Impact had notorious issues before Anthem Media took over of falling behind on paying talents. There was a concern among the roster memebrs that this pattern was continuing and that payments may not come until the April TV tapings. The site contacted Impact Wrestling president Ed Nordholm, who issued the following statement right away:

“Talent is not behind on their pay. We generally provide for talent to be paid as independent contractors in the month following a month in which services are rendered. This was an improvement over previous management, where talent cheques were issued only as the actual episodes aired (could be as much as 12 weeks after tapings before final instalments were delivered).

We instituted a payment policy last year to pay for all services rendered in a month in the following month, regardless of when the shows would air. Accordingly, cheques for January were mailed earlier mid-month; cheques for November were mailed mid-December (and I understand got caught up in Christmas mail delays).

We realize that one unexpected impact of moving our corporate offices to Canada has been a further delay with mail services going cross-border. We are working to streamline our talent payroll processing so future events will be paid closer to the beginning of each month after services are rendered.”