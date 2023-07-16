wrestling / News
Impact News: Tamina Backstage At Slammiversary, Tommy Dreamer Making TV Return At Tapings
July 16, 2023 | Posted by
– Tamina was backstage at last night’s Impact Slammiversary show. PWInsider reports that Tamina was there as well as Mercedes Mone to support Trinity in her Knockouts Title match against Deonna Purrazzo, which Trinity won.
– The site also notes that Tommy Dreamer will be appearing on tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping in Windsor, which is his first appearance since April when he took time off due to the passing of his mother and treatment for skin cancer.
