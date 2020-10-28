Impact News: Who Wrote Rosemary & John E. Bravo Wedding, Evil Dead Homage During Segment

– The person who wrote the big wedding on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling between Rosemary and John E. Bravo has been revealed according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the segment was written by RD Evans, who as previously reported appeared on the show as Deonna Purrazzo’s barrister.

– While you’d be forgiven for thinking that Tommy Dreamer’s lenghty “NOOOOO!” after John E. Bravo was shot and (presumably) killed at the end of the show was a Star Wars callback, the site reports that it was actually an homage to Bruce Campbell’s famous moment at the end of Evil Dead 2.