Impact Wrestling Announces Alternate Language Commentary Feeds for Bound For Glory 2020

Impact Wrestling officially announced today that the live broadcast for this year's Bound For Glory pay-per-view event will feature live commentary feeds in alternate languages, including French, German, and Spanish, along with the original English broadcast.

Héctor “Moody Jack” Meléndez and Konnan will be providing the Spanish coverage. Meanwhile, Marc Blondin and former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier will be performing the French commentary. The event will be streaming live on FITE TV on Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 pm EST.

Los Angeles – (October 8, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling announced today the live broadcast of the promotion’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory©, will feature commentary feeds in French, German and Spanish in addition to the English broadcast. Bound For Glory© is available to fans across the world via FITE.TV on Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Providing Spanish-language coverage is the team of IMPACT mainstays Héctor “Moody Jack” Meléndez and pro-wrestling legend Konnan; while seasoned broadcasting veteran Christian Bruns, editor-in-chief of Germany’s top wrestling magazine Power-Wrestling and versatile sports journalist Marcus Holzer, co-host of the German wrestling podcast Ringside, provide German commentary. Renowned Canadian superstars Sylvain Grenier and Marc Blondin partner to deliver content in French and IMPACT’s English language dynamic team of Josh Mathews and Don Callis are behind the mics.

“Following the success of our Spanish-language coverage of Slammiversary, we wanted to go even further and make sure that more wrestling fans across the world could enjoy our biggest night of the year, Bound For Glory, in the language of their choice,” said IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “We’ve lined up incredible teams with diverse experience in commentating professional wrestling and we could not be more excited to provide in-depth coverage of Bound For Glory in Spanish, French and German as well as English.”

Bound For Glory©, IMPACT Wrestling’s signature event of the year, takes over Nashville on Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year’s highly anticipated event is available worldwide through FITE (order now). The annual supershow is headlined by IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young who is putting his title on the line against IMPACT standout Rich Swann. Other highlights include “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo defending the Knockouts Championship against No.1 contender Kylie Rae; while IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns step into the ring for a four-way showdown with challengers The Good Brothers, The North, and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, with more matches to be announced.

