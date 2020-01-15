wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces That Lockdown Will Return in March

January 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Lockdown

– Impact Wrestling is bringing back the Lockdown event for an Impact Plus show in March. Impact announced on Tuesday that the show, which has traditionally focused on steel cage matches, will return on Impact Plus on March 28th and air from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The last Lockdown show took place in January of 2016. Tickets for the new event go on sale Friday morning at 8 AM ET.

