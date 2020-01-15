wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces That Lockdown Will Return in March
– Impact Wrestling is bringing back the Lockdown event for an Impact Plus show in March. Impact announced on Tuesday that the show, which has traditionally focused on steel cage matches, will return on Impact Plus on March 28th and air from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
The last Lockdown show took place in January of 2016. Tickets for the new event go on sale Friday morning at 8 AM ET.
BREAKING: The most dangerous event of the year returns.
Lockdown is coming to @StClairCollege on Saturday, March 28th LIVE on @IMPACTPlusApp in association with with @bcwonline!
Tickets are on sale Friday at 8am! https://t.co/tCPc2WiG57 pic.twitter.com/YrAVGFSJPZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 15, 2020
