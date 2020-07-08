Impact Wrestling Announces Virtual Fanfest Slammiversary CELL-ebration

– Impact wrestling has announced a new virtual fanfest called Slammiversary CELL-ebration that will take place on July 18 at 10:00 am CST. More details on registration is available HERE. Here’s the full announcement:

“Slammiversary CELL-ebration” Is A New, Interactive, Virtual FanFest From IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling announced full details today for the “Slammiversary CELL-ebration” – a virtual fanfest to honor the company’s 18th anniversary and get fans ready for the live pay-per-view extravaganza.

Slammiversary CELL-ebration will be an interactive, perk-filled, 2-hour virtual private party on Saturday morning, July 18, starting at 10 a.m. Central Time and originate from the Slammiversary venue.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne will host the Slammiversary CELL-ebration which will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars – and fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or a computer.

Fans also will get to participate in unique interactive elements, including trivia contests, and everyone who registers will score numerous prizes for attending – and also hear last-minute updates about Slammiversary, including news about wrestlers who might be appearing at Slammiversary, as has been speculated for weeks.

The Slammiversary CELL-ebration will, tentatively, feature appearances by such IMPACT stars as Deonna Purrazzo, Willie Mack, The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) and Ken Shamrock, among others – and fans will have the chance to personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Fans around the world can participate, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open.