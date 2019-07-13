wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: More Brian Cage and Melissa Santos Wedding Photos, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scarlett Bordeaux

– As noted, Impact Wrestling talents Brian Cage and Melissa Santos were married this week. Some more images of the wedding were posted on Instagram, which you can see below. A number of wrestlers attended the ceremony, including Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Scarlett Bordeaux, and more.

– Impact Wrestling released video highlights for this week’s show. You can check out the video highlights below.








