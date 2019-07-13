wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: More Brian Cage and Melissa Santos Wedding Photos, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
July 13, 2019 | Posted by
– As noted, Impact Wrestling talents Brian Cage and Melissa Santos were married this week. Some more images of the wedding were posted on Instagram, which you can see below. A number of wrestlers attended the ceremony, including Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Scarlett Bordeaux, and more.
– Impact Wrestling released video highlights for this week’s show. You can check out the video highlights below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Big Boss Man Appeared On America’s Most Wanted In 1999
- Batista Says He Tried To Talk Undertaker Out of Match With Goldberg
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Into a Fight in Mexico City Airport With Haku, Ending Up in ‘Airport Jail’
- Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’