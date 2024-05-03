NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night 1 Results: Jeff Cobb Wins TV Title

NJPW held night one of Wrestling Dontaku earlier today at the Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Shoma Kato & Boltin Oleg def. Katsuya Murashima & Togi Makabe

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Just Five Guys (TAKA Michinoku & DOUKI)

* Just Five Guys (Yuya Uemura & Taichi) def. United Empire (Callum Newman,& Great-O-Khan)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (Jado, El Phanatsmo & Hikuleo) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)

* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. Tiger Mask, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita, EVIL & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. El Desperado, Shota Umino & Jon Moxley. HOT then attacked Moxley after the match.

* NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb def. Zack Sabre Jr (c) to win the title.

* David Finlay def. Yota Tsuji

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Finlay attacked Nemeth after the match. Nemeth then said he would defend against Finlay at night two of Wrestling Dontaku tomorrow.