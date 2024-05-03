wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night 1 Results: Jeff Cobb Wins TV Title
NJPW held night one of Wrestling Dontaku earlier today at the Fukuoka International Center in Fukuoka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Shoma Kato & Boltin Oleg def. Katsuya Murashima & Togi Makabe
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Just Five Guys (TAKA Michinoku & DOUKI)
* Just Five Guys (Yuya Uemura & Taichi) def. United Empire (Callum Newman,& Great-O-Khan)
* Guerrillas of Destiny (Jado, El Phanatsmo & Hikuleo) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)
* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. Tiger Mask, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita, EVIL & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. El Desperado, Shota Umino & Jon Moxley. HOT then attacked Moxley after the match.
* NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb def. Zack Sabre Jr (c) to win the title.
* David Finlay def. Yota Tsuji
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi. Finlay attacked Nemeth after the match. Nemeth then said he would defend against Finlay at night two of Wrestling Dontaku tomorrow.
With only two minutes left in the clock United Empire's Jeff Cobb was able to connect "Tour Off The Islands" to dethrone Zack Sabre Jr and become the new #njpw TV Champion amazing #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/8dmgypaTI3
— ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) May 3, 2024
🤼レスリングどんたく 2024🔥
IWGP GLOBALヘビー級選手権試合‼️
ニック・ネメス、"挑戦者"棚橋を退け、初防衛となるか⁉️
🆚 @NicTNemeth × @tanahashi1_100#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/kIDllibFX3
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 3, 2024
.@THEdavidfinlay "Into Oblivion"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/hvo5cu25K8
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 3, 2024
🤼レスリングどんたく 2024🔥
NJPW WORLD認定TV選手権試合‼️
技と力、柔🆚剛対決💥
🆚 @zacksabrejr × @RealJeffCobb#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/AwQWDfI0VW
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 3, 2024
🤼レスリングどんたく 2024🔥
明日行われるIWGP世界ヘビー級選手権試合の最初で最後の前哨戦‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋AEW × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/kEYt2GCsPm
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 3, 2024
.@taiji_ishimori & @KENTAG2S & @realchaseowens "🥁🥁🥁"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/v24AWox1z1
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE NXT, Superstars Not Being Drafted to NXT
- Two Top Superstars Reportedly in France Ahead of WWE Backlash France (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair’s Importance To WCW, Randy Savage’s Impact
- Hulk Hogan Says He Got A Voice Message From Roddy Piper Two Days After His Death