Impact Wrestling Launches Impact Plus Streaming Service, Details On First Special Code Red

Impact Wrestling has announced that it has launched its rebranded streaming service Impact Plus today, which will cost $7.99 per month. It has also revealed details on its first Impact Plus special, Code Red, which will be hosted with House of Glory. Here is the press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Launches IMPACT Plus Subscription Video-on-Demand Service with Live Monthly Specials

Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s IMPACT Plus service will be powered by Leading Video Solutions Provider Brightcove

TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling today announced the launch of IMPACT Plus, a multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) service featuring live monthly premium network specials, instant access to the 3,000-plus hour IMPACT Wrestling library, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories. The 17-year library from IMPACT Wrestling includes every classic pay-per-view event and features household names in professional wrestling such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, Booker T, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and many more.

Beginning today, May 1, IMPACT Plus is available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription will be priced at just US$7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members. Annual subscriptions will also be available for US$71.99.

“Anthem Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Brightcove on the development and launch of IMPACT Plus, the latest evolution of IMPACT Wrestling’s subscription video-on-demand service,” said Ed Nordholm, EVP of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “As our subscriber base has grown, we have established the need for a more robust back-end technology, while looking to enhance our user experience and content offering. Starting this Sunday, we will be delivering a live premium event every month exclusively for IMPACT Plus subscribers.”

Brightcove is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem and proven global scale have powered video solutions for thousands of companies in over 70 countries.

The first live IMPACT Plus special – Code Red – takes place this Sunday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET in partnership with House of Glory. Emanating from NYC Arena in Queens, NY, Code Red will feature top IMPACT Wrestling stars. The confirmed matches include:

Johnny Impact & Taya Valkyrie vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

Michael Elgin vs. Willie Mack

LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. oVe (Dave & Jake Crist) vs. New York Wrecking Krew (Smoothe Blackmon & Chris Seaton)

Rich Swann vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey vs. Smiley vs. Evander James vs. Mantequilla – HOG Crown Jewel Championship

The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

Tessa Blanchard & Violette vs. Scarlett Bordeaux & Sonya Strong

Moose vs. Ken Broadway

IMPACT Wrestling’s four major annual pay-per-view events, including Slammiversary and Bound For Glory, will also be available to purchase on IMPACT Plus. Anyone who purchases a pay-per-view event on IMPACT Plus will also receive three months of free access to IMPACT Plus with every pay-per-view purchase.

Legacy subscribers to IMPACT Wrestling’s Global Wrestling Network service will be migrated to IMPACT Plus.

Users will also have free access to episodes of the weekly flagship show IMPACT!, as well as new weekly episodes of Xplosion and other original digital content featuring top professional wrestling stars, including IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Rob Van Dam, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Moose, Michael Elgin, the high-flying X-Division and the Knockouts, including Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, Madison Rayne and Su Yung.