Impact Wrestling News: Josh Alexander’s Contract Not Ending This Year, Impact Currently Taping 5-6 Shows, New Rascalz T-Shirt

– We reported yesterday that Ethan Page’s contract with Impact Wrestling is expected to end on December 31 of this year, making him a free agent on January 1, 2021. PWInsider reports that if Page does leave Impact, it will definitively break up The North for now. Josh Alexander’s contract is expected to run through 2021, so if AEW does try to pick up Page, they will only be getting Page at this time.

– Impact Wrestling is currently in the middle of taping 5-6 weeks of episodes in Nashville, TN. There haven’t been any debuts as of now.

– Impact is now selling a new Rascalz t-shirt.