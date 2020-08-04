Impact Wrestling Officially Signs Kimber Lee to Multi-Year Deal

– It appears that Impact Wrestling has managed to lock down women’s wrestler Kimber Lee. PWInsider reports that Impact has signed Kimber Lee to a multi-year contract.

Per the report, Lee signed her new contract last week. She last appeared on the July 28 edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, losing a non-title match to Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Last May, it was reported that Lee was not signed with Impact while working with the company. Impact Wrestling has also confirmed the news, which you can see below.