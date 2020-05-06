wrestling / News
Impact News: Update on Kimber Lee and Neveah’s Statuses With Impact, More Signings Planned
– Kimber Lee and Neveah are appearing on Impact Wrestling, but they aren’t officially signed yet. As noted, Lee appeared on tonight’s episode while Neveah appeared on Impact Rebellion. PWInsider reports that neither have signed with the company as of yet.
– The site notes that the company is working on signing some names, though none were mentioned.
