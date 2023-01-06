wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Schedules First Pit Fight With Speedball Bailey & Kenny King

In a recent tweet, Impact Wrestling announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kenny King will face off in the promotion’s first Pit Fight on January 19th’s episode of IMPACT. Unless pre-taping is employed, the match will likely be held at the January 14th IMPACT tapings in Atlanta, GA. You can follow the rising tensions between the two wrestlers and see the official announcement in the social media posts below.

