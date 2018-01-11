 

wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling to Produce Content For Twitch

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling - Impact Pizza John Gaburick

– Impact Wrestling is set to produce new content for Twitch, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company had the streaming service’s logo on their ring aprons at tonight’s TV taping and that there’s a deal in place to produce content exclusive to the platform.

Twitch has a deal with Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore that sees the promotion stream their shows on the service.

You can see the full spoilers from the Impact taping here.

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Twitch, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading