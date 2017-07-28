Impact Wrestling Rating Slips, Viewership Down

– The ratings took a dip for Impact Wrestling this week, hitting the lowest point for the show in almost two months. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 286,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 14% and 11% from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 322,000 viewers. They represent the lowest demo rating since the June 8th episode also had a 0.06, with the viewership sitting as the lowest since 268,000 on June 29th.

Impact ranked #137 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Shark Week led the way on Discovery between 9 PM’s Shark Exile (0.62 rating/1.481 million) and 10 PM’s Shark Storm (0.54/1.258 million).