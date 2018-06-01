Impact Wrestling Rating Ticks Down For Under Pressure, Viewership Up

– The rating for this week’s Under Pressure episode of Impact Wrestling dropped a tick, while the audience was up. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 283,000 viewers, down 14% and up 8% respectively from last week’s 0.07 demo rating and 263,000 viewers. The rating was the lowest since the May 10th episode also had a 0.06, while the audience was below the 329,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Impact ranked #107 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation topped the night with a 1.21 demo rating and 2.029 million viewers.