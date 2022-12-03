wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Throwback Throwdown III Results 12.02.22: Team IPWF Beats Team GLUW
– Impact Wrestling held its Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) Throwback Throwdown III show last night. Below are some results, per Impact’s official website:
* Blindfold Match: “Cowboy” Colt McCoy beat Gama Singh.
* Frank The Butcher beat Rip Rayzor (w/ Rusty Iron).
* “The Mysterious” Mr. E beat Lazer.
* Rapid Delivery Pete beat Monty Moonlight.
* Clock Out Match: Bill Ding beat Jack Hammer.
* Georgia Cobb beat Wanda The Werewoman (w/The $304,000 Man).
* STOMP In Paradise (Shane Douglas & Brian “Bone” Crunchin) beat The Sunday Morning Express.
* Monsieur Baguette beat “Ornery” Otis Oates.
* Tommy Dreamer beat Pelvis Wesley (w/ Colonel Corn).
* Colonel Corn (w/ Pelvis Wesley) beat Tommy Dreamer.
* The Auto-Bodies were victorious over Volcanic Activity.
* IPWF Exciting Division Championship: Johnny Swinger beat “Bully” Biff Knuckles and “Fleet Feet” Keaton Fox to capture the title.
* Tori Nailbiter (w/ Ricky Morton) beat Rusty Iron (w/Sebastian Baker).
* DJ 2Large beat “The Nature Boy” Buck Humphrey (w/Baby Doll & Sonny Sanders).
* Winner Takes Control of IPWF: Team IPWF (Frank the Butcher, Tim Burr, Cowboy Colt McCoy & Giuseppe Scovelli Jr) beat Team GLUW (Neptune, Devon Damon, Lord Humongous & Manfred The Mad Mammal).
