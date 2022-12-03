Impact Wrestling Throwback Throwdown III Results 12.02.22: Team IPWF Beats Team GLUW

– Impact Wrestling held its Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) Throwback Throwdown III show last night. Below are some results, per Impact’s official website:

* Blindfold Match: “Cowboy” Colt McCoy beat Gama Singh.

* Frank The Butcher beat Rip Rayzor (w/ Rusty Iron).

* “The Mysterious” Mr. E beat Lazer.

* Rapid Delivery Pete beat Monty Moonlight.

* Clock Out Match: Bill Ding beat Jack Hammer.

* Georgia Cobb beat Wanda The Werewoman (w/The $304,000 Man).

* STOMP In Paradise (Shane Douglas & Brian “Bone” Crunchin) beat The Sunday Morning Express.

* Monsieur Baguette beat “Ornery” Otis Oates.

* Tommy Dreamer beat Pelvis Wesley (w/ Colonel Corn).

* Colonel Corn (w/ Pelvis Wesley) beat Tommy Dreamer.

* The Auto-Bodies were victorious over Volcanic Activity.

* IPWF Exciting Division Championship: Johnny Swinger beat “Bully” Biff Knuckles and “Fleet Feet” Keaton Fox to capture the title.

* Tori Nailbiter (w/ Ricky Morton) beat Rusty Iron (w/Sebastian Baker).

* DJ 2Large beat “The Nature Boy” Buck Humphrey (w/Baby Doll & Sonny Sanders).

* Winner Takes Control of IPWF: Team IPWF (Frank the Butcher, Tim Burr, Cowboy Colt McCoy & Giuseppe Scovelli Jr) beat Team GLUW (Neptune, Devon Damon, Lord Humongous & Manfred The Mad Mammal).