IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Countdown Show Livestream

– The livestream for Impact Wrestling’s IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls Countdown show is now available. You can check out the livestream below:

Before Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls gets underway, the action begins on Countdown to Multiverse United 2 LIVE and FREE at 4:30pm ET streaming on FITE, YouTube and IMPACT Plus (live player). Preview the night’s big event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else including Kenny King vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura and Heath vs. Master Wato, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi.