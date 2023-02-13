Various News: Impractical Jokers Stars Appear On Being The Elite, Billy Two Rivers & Eric Froelich Pass Away

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with a cameo from the stars of Impractical Jokers. You can see the episode below, which features Murr & Q from the show in a quick appearance following their being laid out by the Jericho Appreciation Society on Rampage:

– Billy Two Rivers, who wrestled for Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1950s through the 1970s, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87 according to CBC. In addition to his wrestling career, Two Rivers was an activist and political leader, serving on the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke from 1978 until 1998 and working to protect First Nations rights and land.

– Slam! Wrestling reports that Eric Froelich, who wrestled extensively from 1960 until his retirement in 1982, passed away on Friday in British Columbia. Froelich was 85.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of both Mr. Two Rivers and Mr. Froelich.