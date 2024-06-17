wrestling / News
Independent UK Talent James Castle Passes Away
Independent wrestler James Castle, who was active in the UK scene, has passed away. Castle’s partner Zoe Lucas announced the sad news on Twitter that Castle passed on Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 35 years old.
Lucas wrote:
“On Saturday 15th June after 4 years of treatment, 12 rounds of chemotherapy, 2 bone marrow transplants, radio therapy and countless experimental trials we lost Jamie Stacey @JamesCastle49 to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.
Thank you for giving me the best 9 years of my life”
Castle made his debut in 2013 for Revolution Pro Wrestling and had worked regularly for IPW: UK in recent years. His most recent match was in December of 2019.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Castle.
